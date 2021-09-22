A Certain Ratio prep remix album, share Dan Carey remix of “Down & Dirty”

A Certain Ratio have announced a remix album, Loco Remezclada, which will be out November 5 via Mute. The album features songs from last year's ACR Loco and this year's trio of EPs, remixed by Dan Carey, Lou Hayter, The Orielles, LoneLady, Maps, Sink Ya Teeth, Skream, and more. “We took time to consider who we’d like to have involved, who we admired, who we love hanging out with, who we couldn’t wait to hear what they came up with,” say the band.

The first single from the record is Dan Carey's remix, as Mr. Dan, of "Down & Dirty," which features the late Denise Johnson on lead vocals and is on the ACR:EPA EP. Dan shoves the bass way up front, which takes the song deeper in the dirt and further onto the dancefloor. “A long time ago when I was a teenager, I was out in Manchester and spotted a poster that said something about A Certain Ratio remixed by Norman Cook," says Carey. "At the time I didn't really know what a remix was, who Norman Cook was, or who/what A Certain Ratio was, but somehow I knew it was worth investigating. As a result, I discovered ACR, figured out what remixes were, and started trying do my own. I’ve loved ACR ever since, and got pretty involved in production and remixing, so it meant a lot being asked to do this. It also meant a lot to work with one of the last vocal tracks that Denise recorded.”

You can listen to Mr Dan's remix of "Down & Dirty" below.

A Certain Ratio will be on tour in the UK and Europe in November and those dates are listed below.

You can pick up A Certain Ratio's third EP of 2021, ACR:EPR, on exclusive, limited edition translucent amber vinyl (only 250 made) in the BV shop.

LOCO REMEZCLADA tracklist

1. Down & Dirty (Mr Dan Remix)

2. Friends Around Us (Lou Hayter Remix)

3. Bouncy Bouncy (Chop & Drop LoneLady Mix)

4. Yo Yo Gimix (The Orielles)

5. Supafreak (Massey Mix)

6. Always in Love (Skream Remix)

7. Family Finger Tip Mix Suite (Doctor Petier & Lea Mullen)

8. Get A Grip (Maps Remix)

9. Berlin Cosmodelica Remix (Colleen Cosmo Murphy)

10. What’s Wrong SYT DMT Mix (Sink Ya Teeth)

11. Taxi Guy (Number Rework)

12. Always in Love (Muddy Feet Remix)

13. Friends Around Us (The Lounge Society Rework)

ACR: 2021-2022 TOUR

November 3 – Huddersfield, England – The Parish *

November 4 – Newcastle, England – St. Dom's Social Club *

November 5 – Manchester, England – Gorilla *

November 6 – Stoke on Trent, England – The Sugarmill *

November 7 – York, England – The Crescent *

November 9 – Birmingham, England – Hare & Hounds *

November 10 – Southampton, England – Engine Rooms *

November 11 – Brighton, England – CHALK (formerly The Haunt) *

November 12 – Bristol, England – The Exchange *

November 13 – London, England – EartH *

November 15 – Preston, England – The Ferrett *

November 16 – Leeds, England – The Warehouse *

November 17 – Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut's Wah Wah Hut *

November 18 – Rennes, France – L’Ubu

November 20 – Brest, France – La Caréne (Invisible Festival)

November 23 – Lorient, France – Hydrophone

November 24 – Nantes, France – Le Stereolux

November 25 – Bordeaux, France – Barbey Rock School

November 26 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire

November 27 – Besançon, France – La Rodiz

November 28 – Lille, France – L’Aeronef

January 7-9 – Bognor Regis, England – Rockaway Beach Festival

April 16 – Liverpool, England – Futurama Festival