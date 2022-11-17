‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn’ moves to Williamsburg for 2022

The Pig Brooch Theatre Company have been staging a live adaptation of classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas for 14 years now. It's now a holiday tradition, with a live jazz trio performing Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack, and the actors matching the original special "word for word and gesture for gesture."

For their first in-person performances since the pandemic, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn is moving to Williamsburg's The Opera House on December 10 & 11 with 2 PM and 4 PM performances each day. Tickets are on sale.

You can pick up Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack in the limited 2022 Gold Foil edition or on smoke vinyl in the BV shop.