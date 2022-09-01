‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ soundtrack getting deluxe reissue with session outtakes (stream one)

One of the greatest holiday albums of all time, Vince Guaraldi's score for the equally loved special A Charlie Brown Christmas, is getting reissued on October 14 via Craft Recordings. There are a few different editions available, all of which feature a brand new stereo mix of the album, remastered from the original 3-track and 2-track sources. There are also deluxe and super deluxe editions featuring outtakes from the sessions the Vince Guaraldi Trio recorded for the special. You can pre-order the deluxe 2-LP vinyl and limited edition single-LP Gold Foil editions now.

"The wealth of music captured in these half-dozen sessions is —- in a word —- amazing,” Peanuts historian Derrick Bang says in the liner notes of the album. "It’s also fascinating to observe how a given tune evolves, over the course of the six weeks these sessions took place, from September 17 through October 28, 1965. Along the way, you’ll hear all manner of false starts, initially terrific takes that collapse when Guaraldi fluffs a few notes, and outré experiments that sound almost nothing like what we know today. Consider this a ringside seat—a place of honor, watching and listening from the recording engineer’s booth—as the individual songs for this historic album were fine-tuned and ultimately laid down."

The super deluxe edition features four CDs and one Blu-ray disc with dozens of alternate takes of “Christmas Time Is Here,” “O Tannenbaum,” "Linus & Lucy," and more, plus hi-resolution audio of the new mix as well as a Dolby Atmos mix, and a hardcover book.

There's also a deluxe 2-LP vinyl edition featuring 13 outtakes and housed in a gatefold jacket. You can listen to one of those outtakes, "Skating" (#7 Take 1 Recorded September 22, 1965), below.

You can preorder the deluxe 2-LP vinyl edition and the limited edition single-LP Gold Foil vinyl edition now.

We've also got Vince Guaraldi's score for It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on pumpkin-shaped translucent orange vinyl and on standard black vinyl in the BV shop.

Side 1

O Tannenbaum

What Child Is This

My Little Drum

Linus & Lucy

Christmas Time Is Here (instrumental)

Side 2

Christmas Time Is Here (vocal)

Skating

Hark, The Herald Angels Sing

Christmas Is Coming

Für Elise

The Christmas Song

Side 3

O Tannenbaum (Take 2/Recorded September 21, 1965)

O Tannenbaum (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

Greensleeves (Take 6/Recorded October 28, 1965)

Linus And Lucy (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

Christmas Time Is Here (Take 1/Recorded September 17, 1965)

Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) (Rehearsal/Recording Date Unknown)

Christmas Time Is Here (Take 4/Recording Date Unknown)

Side 4

Skating (Take 1/Recorded September 22, 1965)

Jingle Bells (Takes 1–4/Recorded September 21, 1965)

Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 17, 1965)

Christmas Is Coming (Take 3/Recorded September 21, 1965)

Für Elise (Takes 1–2/Recording Date Unknown)

The Christmas Song (Take 8/Recorded October 28, 1965)