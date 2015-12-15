A Few Albums That Won’t Be On Pitchfork’s Best of 2015

Yesterday, Pitchfork put out their 100 Best Songs of 2015 list, and today they published their Honorable Mentions for albums of the year. A few of the albums did receive Best New Music during the year, like Lower Dens, Levon Vincent, Prurient and Viet Cong, and others weren't reviewed at all like Susanne Sundfor.

The list has a handful of indie/punk albums, like Car Seat Headrest, Downtown Boys, Girlpool, Hop Along and Protomartyr, mainstream rap breakout Fetty Wap, the XL-signed Ibeyi, and more. Check out the whole thing below...



---

Pitchfork's Honorable Mention Albums of 2015

Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Style

Elysia Crampton - American Drift

Dam-Funk - Invite the Light

Dej Loaf - #AndSeeThatsTheThing EP

DJ Paypal - Sold Out

DJ Richard - Grind

Downtown Boys - Full Communism

Fetty Wap - Fetty Wap

Girlpool - Before the World Was Big

Hop Along - Painted Shut

Ibeyi - Ibeyi

Lower Dens - Escape From Evil

Levon Vincent - Levon Vincent

Jessica Pratt - On Your Own Love Again

Protomartyr - The Agent Intellect

Prurient - Frozen Niagara Falls

Susanne Sundfor - Ten Love Songs

Colin Stetson / Sarah Neufeld - Never were the way she was

Viet Cong - Viet Cong

Young Thug - Slime Season 1 & 2