A Few Albums That Won’t Be On Pitchfork’s Best of 2015
Yesterday, Pitchfork put out their 100 Best Songs of 2015 list, and today they published their Honorable Mentions for albums of the year. A few of the albums did receive Best New Music during the year, like Lower Dens, Levon Vincent, Prurient and Viet Cong, and others weren't reviewed at all like Susanne Sundfor.
The list has a handful of indie/punk albums, like Car Seat Headrest, Downtown Boys, Girlpool, Hop Along and Protomartyr, mainstream rap breakout Fetty Wap, the XL-signed Ibeyi, and more. Check out the whole thing below...
---
Pitchfork's Honorable Mention Albums of 2015
Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Style
Elysia Crampton - American Drift
Dam-Funk - Invite the Light
Dej Loaf - #AndSeeThatsTheThing EP
DJ Paypal - Sold Out
DJ Richard - Grind
Downtown Boys - Full Communism
Fetty Wap - Fetty Wap
Girlpool - Before the World Was Big
Hop Along - Painted Shut
Ibeyi - Ibeyi
Lower Dens - Escape From Evil
Levon Vincent - Levon Vincent
Jessica Pratt - On Your Own Love Again
Protomartyr - The Agent Intellect
Prurient - Frozen Niagara Falls
Susanne Sundfor - Ten Love Songs
Colin Stetson / Sarah Neufeld - Never were the way she was
Viet Cong - Viet Cong
Young Thug - Slime Season 1 & 2