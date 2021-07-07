A Great Big Pile of Leaves announce new album ‘Pono,’ share new song “Beat Up Shoes”

Brooklyn indie/emo band A Great Big Pile of Leaves recently teased their first album in eight years, and now they've finally announced it. It's called Pono and due August 13 via Topshelf (pre-order). After working with producer Ed Ackerson on their previous album, AGBPOL self-produced this one and recorded it primarily at their home studio, with touring guitarist Matthew Weber handling mixing duties.

The first taste of the album is lead single "Beat Up Shoes," which picks up right where the warm, chilled-out, subtly mathy sounds of You're Always On My Mind left off. If you're unfamiliar with the band, they often recall early 2000s Minus The Bear, this song being no exception, but AGBPOL really make it their own. Listen below.