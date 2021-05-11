A Great Big Pile of Leaves share teaser for first album in 8 years

We named Brooklyn indie/math/emo band A Great Big Pile of Leaves' 2013 sophomore album You're Always On My Mind one of the best punk/emo albums of the 2010s, so we're very excited to learn that they've just finally finished up work on their long-awaited third album. Details like album title and release date are still TBA, but you can hear seven seconds of the album now:

Stay tuned for more! This reveal comes just two days after AGBPOL's former Topshelf labelmates TWIABP confirmed that LP4 is done and whips ass: