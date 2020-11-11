a guide to Le Guess Who’s FREE streaming fest (Nico Jaar, Wilco, Mount Eerie’s fave vids, more) — this weekend

With the pandemic making normal operations impossible, unique Dutch festival Le Guess Who? has put together one of the more interesting virtual alternatives. As mentioned, LGW ON happens this weekend (November 13-15) and features new original programming, video of past LGW performances, film screenings and other video content curated by past performers, new interviews and more. If you've attended LGW before, the familiar intimate curatorial spirit is felt, and for those that haven't been, it makes a good case for attending in the future. Oh, and: All LGW ON programming is free.

You can check out the LGW ON schedule for full details but here are some of the things we're looking forward to checking out.

Previous Le Guess Who? Full Sets

AEAEA at Le Guess Who? 2019 (photo by Jelmer de Haas)

ON is showing previously unseen video recordings from throughout Le Guess Who?'s history, including a 2017 performance by Mary Margaret O'Hara (curated by Perfume Genius); the 2019 debut o of AEAEA (Nicolas Jaar & Patrick Higgins); Circuit des Yeux's 2018 performance with members of Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Sons of Kemet's 2018 set where they performed as an 'XL' lineup featuring four drummers; and more.

In addition to the full sets, there are seven compilations of highlights featuring Neneh Cherry, Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, Juana Molina, Wilco, Swamp Dogg, Protomartyr, Lightning Bolt, Shabaka Hutchings, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Sudan Archives, Cass McCombs, Cate Le Bon and more.

Two Vincent Moon film premieres

Vincent Moon's 'Jakarta Jakarta!'

Filmmaker Vincent Moon, of La Blogotheque's "Take-Away" show video fame, will premiere two music documentaries, both about Southeast Asia: Hanoise, an examination of the vibrant, underground experimental music scene of Vietnam's capital; and Jakarta Jakarta!, a poetic look at the Indonesian hyper-city and its music, from ancient Buddhist and sufi rituals to traditional pop, rock, electronic and more.

"Reports from Other Continents"

Made especially for LGW ON, correspondents from around the world offer profiles on arts, music, culture and the day-to-day life in their home countries. Learn how world events shaped the sound of Turkish music, from the first heart transplant to Muhammad Ali; discover Aleke music from Suriname; meet the people of The Congo's Sake Town who used traditional folk music to help recover from tragedy; a look at Mexico City's El Peñon de Los Baños which is the hub for the 'sonidero' movement; plus reports from Jakarta, Kenya, Colombia, Ghana, India, Nepal, and Russia.

Curated Movies & More

'Liquid Sky'

Previous LGW performers and curators pick some of their favorite films and videos: The Bug present a screening of Tarkovsky's classic Solaris; John Dwyer of Osees presents iconic horror film Dawn of the Dead; Moon Duo present Sun Ra documentary A Joyful Noise; Mount Eerie share their favorite YouTube videos; SUUNS & Matana Roberts present a screening of Fugazi documentary Instrument; Lucrecia Dalt presents a screening of Downtown New York cult sci-fi film Liquid Sky; and more.

"Vunk on Vacation"

You may not be able to attend Le Guess Who? in person this year, you can still take a tour of Utrecht with DJ and Moustache Records owner David Vunk as your guide. Known as the “true beast of the harbour city,” Vunk is not just a crate digger with a deep knowledge of dance music, he is also knows his hometown inside and out and will take viewers to visit some of the city's best spots, including bars, restaurants, museums and record stores. Vunk will also host sessions with Dutch artists -- including Conjunto Papa Upa, a fungus, Nawras Altaky, and Greetje Bijma -- in unusual locations.

King Khan's We Not I - Tarot Telethon

We're not exactly sure what this is going to be like, but the description sounds very promising: "King Khan hosts a hilarious psychomagic comedy with his daughter Bella The Bizarre, as they answer the deeper questions of life using his amazing 'Black Power Tarot.' King Khan's 'We Not I - Tarot Telethon' is a divine comedy made to help heal the world and promote Global Solidarity Forever, an organization that Khan started in partnership with American housing and prison activist Malik Rahim."

There are also Zoom interviews with Hand Habits' Meg Duffy and Faust’s Jean-Herve Peron; video art from submissions from around the world; and more. Check out the full schedule here.