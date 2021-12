A-ha playing NYC (Radio City) and L.A. (The Wiltern) on 2022 tour

Norwegian pop greats A-Ha are mainly known in the U.S. for their 1985 hit "Take on Me" (and its groundbreaking video) but they are superstars in their homeland, with eight #1 albums (and two that went to #2), and dozens of hit singles. The band are touring in 2022 for their 40th anniversary, which already included three sold-out L.A. shows at The Wiltern in April. They've just announced that after those shows, they'll head to NYC to play Radio City Music Hall on April 12.

This will be A-ha's first NYC show in over a decade and their first Radio City Music Hall show in 35 years. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM with presales starting Tuesday (11/30) at 10 AM.

All tour dates are listed below.

A-ha are also the subject of a new documentary, A-Ha: The Movie, which had its U.S. premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. You can watch the trailer for it below.

A-HA - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu 13 Jan '22 Fukuoka, Japan Civic Hall

Sat 15 Jan '22 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome City Hall

Sun 16 Jan '22 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome City Hall

Tue 18 Jan '22 Nagoya, Japan NTK Hall / Forest Hall

Wed 19 Jan '22 Osaka, Japan International Convention Center

Fri 21 Jan '22 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome City Hall

Sat 22 Jan '22 Shizuoka, Japan City Culture Hall

Thu 10 Mar '22 Recife, Brazil Classic Hall

Sat 12 Mar '22 Salvador, Brazil Arena Fonte Nova

Wed 16 Mar '22 Belo Horizonte - MG, Brazil Expominas Arena

Thu 17 Mar '22 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil QualiStage

Sat 19 Mar '22 São Paulo, Brazil Espaço das Americas

Tue 22 Mar '22 Curitiba, Brazil Athletico Paranaense

Fri 25 Mar '22 Buenos Aires, Argentina Movistar Arena

Sun 27 Mar '22 Asunción, Paraguay SND Arena

Wed 30 Mar '22 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena

Sat 02 Apr '22 Mexico City, Mexico Auditorio Nacional

Thu 07 Apr '22 Los Angeles, United States The Wiltern

Fri 08 Apr '22 Los Angeles, United States The Wiltern

Sat 09 Apr '22 Los Angeles, United States The Wiltern

Tue 12 Apr '22 New York, USA Radio City Music Hall

Thu 28 Apr '22 Gothenburg, Sweden Partille Arena

Fri 29 Apr '22 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Sun 01 May '22 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena Prague

Mon 02 May '22 Hanover, Germany ZAG Arena

Wed 04 May '22 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

Thu 05 May '22 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

Sat 07 May '22 Paris, France Le Zenith

Mon 09 May '22 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Wed 11 May '22 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thu 12 May '22 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena

Sat 14 May '22 Leipzig, Germany Leipzig Arena

Sun 15 May '22 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Wed 18 May '22 Stavanger, Norway DNB Arena

Fri 20 May '22 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum

Sat 21 May '22 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum

Tue 24 May '22 Bournemouth, United Kingdom Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 25 May '22 Liverpool, United Kingdom M&S Bank Arena

Fri 27 May '22 London, United Kingdom The SSE Arena, Wembley

Sat 28 May '22 Birmingham, United Kingdom Utilita Arena

Fri 10 Jun '22 Oslo, Norway Over Oslo Festival

Sat 11 Jun '22 Oslo, Norway Over Oslo Festival

Sat 18 Jun '22 Arendal, Norway Bryggebyen

Sat 25 Jun '22 Lisbon, Portugal Bela Vista Park