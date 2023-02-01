A Lollapalooza docuseries is coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ announced a three-part docuseries on the history of Lollapalooza has been greenlit. The show will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, and directed by Michael John Warren, who was behind Jay-Z's Fade To Black.

Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza will track the fest's long-documented touring version, as well as its decades-long stay in Chicago. Per press release, Lolla “will chronicle the wild, exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and its founder, music legend Perry Farrell, and the evolution of the now global cultural phenomenon that transcends generations of music fans and artists of all genres.” Lolla does not have a release date yet.

The 2023 edition of Lollapalooza starts on August 3, and the lineup is still TBA. In the meantime, check out photos and recaps of Lollapalooza 2022.