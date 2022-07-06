A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel remixed Puscifer, on tour now, playing NYC tonight (dates)

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel released his debut solo album, What Normal Was, on June 10, and is now on tour in support. That tour with VOWWS hits NYC's Gramercy Theatre tonight (July 6), Theatre of the Living Arts in Philly two nights later, and more. All dates are listed below.

Some of the earlier dates on the tour were with Billy's APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer who just released a two-song remix single, "Bullet Train To Iowa"/"The Underwhelming."

"Featuring re-imagined versions of the tracks that originally appeared on the band’s 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, the new mixes come from Maynard James Keenan’s A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel (“Bullet Train To Iowa”) and James Iha (“The Underwhelming”).

Listen to Billy's remix and a song from Billy's new album (which Revolver says is one of this year's best), below.

Billy Howerdel & VOWWS - 2022 Tour Dates

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

July 24 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

VOWWS also just opened for Deftones & Gojira.