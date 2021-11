A Place to Bury Strangers announce new album & expand tour, share “Let’s See Each Other”

A Place To Bury Strangers have announced See Through You, their first album in four years, which will be out February 4 via the band's own Dedstrange label. (They released the Hologram EP on Dedstrange earlier this year.) This is also the first full-length APTBS have made with their new trio lineup that features new bassist John Fedowitz and drummer Sandra Fedowitz alongside bandleader Oliver Ackermann.

The first single and video from the album is “Let’s See Each Other,” that is dense but minimal, with an almost walls-caving-in feel of sonic compression applied to APTBS' signature psych/shoegaze sound. You can watch the video, directed by Davy Pelletier, below.

The band will be on tour in early 2022, including dates with Glove and TV Priest. They've added more shows, including a Brooklyn stop at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 4 with Native Sun and GIFT. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

See Through You Tracklist

1. Nice Of You To Be There For Me

2. I’m Hurt

3. Let’s See Each Other

4. So Low

5. Dragged In A Hole

6. Ringing Bells

7. I Disappear (When You’re Near)

8. Anyone But You

9. My Head Is Bleeding

10. Broken

11. Hold On Tight

12. I Don’t Know How You Do It

13. Love Reaches Out

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

Mon. January 31 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Tue. February 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Wed. February 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Fri. February 4 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

Sat. February 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Sun. February 6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. February 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Tue. February 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th Street Entry #

Fri. February 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Sat. February 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Sun. February 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Tue. February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. February 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

Sat. February 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress %

Tue. February 22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

Wed. February 23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %

Fri. February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %

Sat. February 26 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 %

Sun. February 27 - Chapel Hill, ND @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. March 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !

Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang &

Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol &

Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos &

Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum &

Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club &

Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert &

Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club ^

Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5 ^

Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball ^

Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple ^

Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall ^

Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore ^

Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara ^

Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club ^

Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo ^

Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club ^

Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ^

Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage ^

Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir

Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo *

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette *

Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *

Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22 *

Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera *

Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 *

Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *

Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC *

# with Glove

% with TV Priest

& with Jealous

^ with Plattenbau

* with Lunacy

! with Native Sun, GIFT