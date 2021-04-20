A Place to Bury Strangers have a new lineup, a new label, & a new EP (stream a track)

A Place to Bury Strangers have announced the Hologram EP, their first new record in three years. The EP marks a couple firsts for the Brooklyn band. It's the first record made with the new APTBS lineup that features John Fedowitz (bass) and Sandra Fedowitz (drums) of Ceremony East Coast, along with bandleader Oliver Ackermann. It's a bit of a reunion as John and Oliver played together in pre-APTBS group Skywave. Hologram is also the first APTBS release for Ackermann's new label Dedstrange.

The first single from Hologram is "End of the Night," which is a little bit of a new sound for the band. There are still plenty of noisy guitars but the ratatat, funky drumbeat and production is uncharted territory. “‘End Of The Night’ is the first track written in collaboration with either of the new band members," says Ollie. "John sent me the drum track and challenged me to write a song over it. It sort of came about as a strange stream of consciousness and unknowingly became about the end of the former band and the beginning of the new one. Each layer of the song stripping away the dead skin from the old and regrowing layer and layer of distortion of the new band. It’s great to be working again with John Fedowitz. I feel like our songwriting styles shot off in different directions from our earlier band Skywave only to come back to the table with different experiences to create something special again.”

You can watch the "End of the Night" video, and check out Hologram's artwork and tracklist, below. Hologram will be out July 16 via Dedstrange.

In other news, APTBS will host a screening of the Dedstrange showcase from this year's SXSW Online that features the first performance of the band's new lineup, as well as sets from Holy Fuck, Randy Randall (No Age), Paul Jacobs (Pottery), Data Animal and Jealous. You can watch that Friday, April 23 at 7 PM Eastern via the band's YouTube and Facebook.

The band have also announced 2022 European tour dates and those are listed below.

Hologram EP tracklist

1. End Of The Night

2. I Might Have

3. Playing The Part

4. In My Hive

5. I Need You

A Place To Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos

Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club

Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5

Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball

Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple

Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall

Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore

Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo

Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club

Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage

Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir

Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC