A Place to Bury Strangers’ Oliver Ackermann tells us about his favorite albums of 2021

Brooklyn's A Place to Bury Strangers emerged from their pandemic cocoon with a new trio lineup and a new EP, Hologram, which was their first release for the band's own Dedstrange label. They're following that with See Through You, their first album in four years that will be out on February 4. You can watch the video for terrific new single "Hold on Tight" below.

We checked in with APTBS frontman Oliver Ackermann to see what he was listening to 2021 and he was nice enough to send us a list of his Top 10 Albums of the year, complete with his thoughts on each. Check out his list below.

You can catch A Place to Bury Strangers on tour in 2022, including dates with Glove and TV Priest. They'll wrap up their North American dates in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 4 with Native Sun and GIFT (tickets). All dates are listed below.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS' OLIVER ACKERMANN - TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2021

Buck Gooter - Head In A Bird Cage

This record is incredible, sad, powerful, insightful and really unlike anything else I'm sure is going to be released this year or any time in the future. It's the last album of the odd duo Buck Gooter and that's because one of the 2 main members of this band died. The band goes on as just Billy and ghost and soul appearances of the late Terry Turtle, 2 of the finest rock and rollers to have ever graced this earth.

Alien Nosejob - Paint It Clear

Really cool record with a cool vibe. Old school and real.

Black Dice - Mod Prog Sic

Always some of the more interesting sound freaks coming out of the speakers. Not so pretentiously weird, just plain old weird and delightful.

Writhing Squares - Chart For The Solution

This album is so good. My buddy Nick turned me on to this band and I'm so glad he did. Incredible album.

Deerhoof - Actually, You Can

Super psyched when this record came out. It really is everything I've always loved about Deerhoof rolled into one giant delightful doobie of fun. Much needed in these times is some fun pony rides.

IDLES - Crawler

Damn these boyz continually crush it in new and interesting ways. Crawler gets all spaced out and psychedelic and aggressive as hell while cramming a beautiful and insightful message down your throat. All aces all the time.

Xiu Xiu - OH NO

OH NO is an epic experimental anti compilation playlist of the most epic collaborations I have ever heard. Xiu Xiu is always stepping in to something nobody would dare to do and doing it with absolute excellence.

Sonic Boom - Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough

This is a remix record of songs from All Things Being Equal and it is a beautiful musical journey from note one. Classic like I love and yet something completely new.

The KVB - Unity

When I want a badass futuristic soundscape to get me to get motivated I drop this record.

Silver Synthetic - Silver Synthetic

Gosh darn is this such a great feel good record. Makes me just want to drive and drive and drive.

A Place To Bury Strangers - 2022 Tour Dates

Mon. January 31 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Tue. February 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Wed. February 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Fri. February 4 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

Sat. February 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Sun. February 6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. February 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Tue. February 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th Street Entry #

Fri. February 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Sat. February 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Sun. February 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Tue. February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. February 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

Sat. February 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress %

Tue. February 22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

Wed. February 23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %

Fri. February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %

Sat. February 26 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 %

Sun. February 27 - Chapel Hill, ND @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. March 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !

Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang &

Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol &

Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos &

Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum &

Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club &

Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert &

Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club ^

Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5 ^

Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball ^

Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple ^

Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall ^

Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore ^

Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara ^

Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club ^

Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo ^

Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club ^

Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ^

Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage ^

Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir

Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo *

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette *

Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *

Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22 *

Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera *

Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 *

Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *

Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC *

# with Glove

% with TV Priest

& with Jealous

^ with Plattenbau

* with Lunacy

! with Native Sun, GIFT