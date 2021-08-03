A Place to Bury Strangers plot 2022 tour w/ TV Priest, share “In My Hive” video

Having just released the Hologram EP, A Place to Bury Strangers will take the new lineup of the band out for a spin on a Winter 2022 North American tour. Dates kick off in Philly on February 1 and include stops in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tucson, Denver, Lawrence, KS and Nashville. The first part of the tour is with Glove, while dates starting in Seattle are with UK punks TV Priest.

The Los Angeles show is at Teragram Ballroom on February 16. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM local.

Ahead of the new dates, APTBS will play a Hologram release show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 15, and they also have October dates with Future Islands. All dates are listed below.

In other news, the band have just shared the video for "In My Hive" off Hologram, which was directed by Manon Aulon Elphick, Niicolé & Data Animal, and, in their own words, features "Murder, Magic, & Mayhem." Watch that, and listen to Hologram, below.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Wed. September 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

Mon. October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

Tue. October 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

Wed. October 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz *

Thur. October 14 - Washington, DC @ Anthem *

Fri. October 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

Tue. February 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Wed. February 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Fri. February 4 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

Sat. February 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

Sun. February 6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. February 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

Tue. February 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th Street Entry #

Fri. February 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Sat. February 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Sun. February 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Tue. February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. February 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

Sat. February 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Tue. February 22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

Wed. February 23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %

Fri. February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %

Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos

Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club

Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5

Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball

Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple

Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall

Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore

Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo

Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club

Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage

Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir

Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC

* with Future Islands

$ with Maxband & Wah Together

# with Glove

% with TV Priest