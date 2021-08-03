A Place to Bury Strangers plot 2022 tour w/ TV Priest, share “In My Hive” video
Having just released the Hologram EP, A Place to Bury Strangers will take the new lineup of the band out for a spin on a Winter 2022 North American tour. Dates kick off in Philly on February 1 and include stops in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tucson, Denver, Lawrence, KS and Nashville. The first part of the tour is with Glove, while dates starting in Seattle are with UK punks TV Priest.
The Los Angeles show is at Teragram Ballroom on February 16. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM local.
Ahead of the new dates, APTBS will play a Hologram release show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 15, and they also have October dates with Future Islands. All dates are listed below.
In other news, the band have just shared the video for "In My Hive" off Hologram, which was directed by Manon Aulon Elphick, Niicolé & Data Animal, and, in their own words, features "Murder, Magic, & Mayhem." Watch that, and listen to Hologram, below.
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Wed. September 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $
Mon. October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *
Tue. October 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *
Wed. October 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz *
Thur. October 14 - Washington, DC @ Anthem *
Fri. October 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Tue. February 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
Wed. February 2 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #
Fri. February 4 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #
Sat. February 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #
Sun. February 6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Mon. February 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #
Tue. February 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th Street Entry #
Fri. February 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %
Sat. February 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %
Sun. February 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %
Tue. February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %
Wed. February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %
Fri. February 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %
Sat. February 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %
Tue. February 22 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %
Wed. February 23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %
Fri. February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %
Wed. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
Thu. March 10 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Fri. March 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Poglos
Sat. March 12 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum
Sun. March 13 - Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club
Mon. March 14 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
Wed. March 16 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club
Thu. March 17 - Sofia, BG @ Mixtape5
Fri. March 18 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Eightball
Sat. March 19 - Athens, GR @ Temple
Mon. March 21 - Skopje, MK @ 25th of May Hall
Tue. March 22 - Belgrade, RS @ Club Drugstore
Thu. March 24 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
Fri. March 25 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
Sat. March 26 - Rome, IT @ Largo
Sun. March 27 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club
Tue. March 29 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Wed. March 30 - Munich, DE @ Backstage
Thu. March 31 - Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Memoir
Fri. April 1 - Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ Lafayette
Mon. April 4 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka
Tue. April 5 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
Wed. April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Thu. April 7 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
Sat. April 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Sun. April 10 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee
Mon. April 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
Tue. April 12 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
Wed. April 13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC
* with Future Islands
$ with Maxband & Wah Together
# with Glove
% with TV Priest