A Place to Bury Strangers touring w/ Future Islands, playing EP release show in NYC

A Place to Bury Strangers release their new EP, Hologram, this wee. It's the first release featuring the new trio lineup of the band, and also marks their first for their own label, Dedstrange. Hologram is both rougher and rawer than we've heard APTBS be in a while, and more melodic, too. You can check out two songs off the EP below.

The band will celebrate Hologram's release with a show at Bowery Ballroom on September 15 that's with Maxband (ft. Max Savage of Parquet Courts) and Wah Together which features Phil Mossman (LCD Soundsystem), Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave) and Jaiko Suzuki (The Crystal Ark, Electroputas). Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM and if you had tickets for APTBS' March 2020 Bowery show, your tickets are still good for this.

After that, A Place to Bury Strangers will join their old friends Future Islands for the New Orleans, Atlanta, Raleigh and Washington, DC stops on their fall tour. All dates are listed below. <a href="https://aplacetoburystrangers.bandcamp.com/album/hologram-ep">Hologram EP by A Place To Bury Strangers</a>

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS - 2021 TOUR DATES

09/15 - Bowery Ballroom - NYC

10/11 – Civic Theatre – New Orleans, LA

10/12 – Buckhead Theatre– Atlanta, GA

10/13 – Ritz Raleigh – Raleigh, NC

10/14 – The Anthem – Washington, DC