A-Trak announces Webster Hall takeover with Uffie, Doss, Frost Children & more

A-Trak at Warm Up 2018 (more by Ryan Muir)

A-Trak and Fool's Gold Records have announced a full venue takeover at Webster Hall, celebrating the label's 15th anniversary. A-Trak will be doing a "Bloghaus set," and it also features Uffie, Doss, Frost Children, Naeem, The Hellp, Bag Raiders (DJ set), Club Eat, Treasure Fingers, and Ivan Berko. The night will be hosted by The Cobrasnake, Indie Sleaze, Telli, and Gutes.

The event goes down on June 16 at Webster Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

