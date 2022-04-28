A-Trak & Friends Block Party ft. Duck Sauce, Chromeo & more happening in Brooklyn

Fool's Gold and Brooklyn Mirage are teaming up to put on the A-Trak & Friends Block Party, happening on Sunday, June 19 at Brooklyn Mirage. The lineup features A-Trak (doing a "Bloghaus set"), Duck Sauce (aka A-Trak and Armand Van Helden), Yung Bae, a Chromeo DJ set, Justin Jay, and Coco & Breezy. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10 AM.

Speaking of Bloghaus, A-Trak has a couple of "revival mixes" from the era uploaded Soundcloud. "Recorded a mix of some of my favorite tracks from the era of BLOG HAUS, INDIE DANCE, DISTORTED ELECTRO, FIDGET roughly 2007-2009," the caption on the first reads. "If you ever wore a neon-colored all-over hoodie you can probably relate..." Stream both below.