A Tribe Called Quest says Phife Dawg’s solo album will come out in 2021

A Tribe Called Quest's Phife Dawg died in March of 2016, just a few months before the release of We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, the rap group's first album in 26 years. (It was one of the year's best.) Not long after that album came out, Phife's widow Desha Head Taylor said that there was also one last solo album from the rapper on the way, due in 2017. It didn't surface then, but on Friday (11/16), ATCQ took to Twitter in honor of what would've been Phife's 50th birthday, sharing new limited edition "Phife Forever" t-shirts. They also said that the long-promised Phife solo album is, in fact, still on the way, and due out in early 2021.

The project was originally to be called Give Thanks, and one track, "Nutshell," featuring beats by J. Dilla, came out in 2016.

Phife's other solo album, Ventilation: Da LP, came out in 2000.