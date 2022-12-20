“A very cool piece of Terror history” – hardcore veterans unearth classic BBC session for limited vinyl

Hardcore veterans Terror recorded their BBC Session in 2005, featuring four favorites from early in their discography: "Better Off Without You" and "Push It Away" from 2003's Lowest of the Low, and "Keep Your Mouth Shut" and "Overcome" from 2004's One with the Underdogs. Over 15 years later, it's now available on vinyl, and we've just launched an exclusive new pressing on "A Side/B Side Opaque Purple & Black" 12" vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Order yours, on its own or in a bundle with their new album Pain Into Power (on 12" "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl) and the self-titled 7" by Terror vocalist Scott Vogel's band Serpents of Shiva (on "maroon in clear" vinyl).

Scott Vogel called the session "a very cool piece of the Terror history," saying, "when we posted this BBC session on the StickTight.LA site, we got a lot of feedback that people would love this recording on vinyl, and we agreed." See the tracklist, and stream it, below.

Scott also recently told us his top 10 albums and more of 2022.

TERROR: BBC SESSIONS TRACKLIST

Side A

01) Better Off Without You

02) Keep Your Mouth Shut

Side B

03) Overcome

04) Push It Away