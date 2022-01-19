A Wilhelm Scream announce 2022 North American tour

Massachusetts melodic punk vets A Wilhelm Scream are gearing up for their first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion (due 4/14 via Creator-Destructor Records), and they'll support the LP on a lengthy North American tour this June and July. It stops in Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, LA, Denver, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more (no NYC). All dates are listed below.

"This is our most unapologetically earnest album to date," says guitarist/backing vocalist Trevor Reilly. "It's our fifth full-length record and it feels like our first in that we feel we have so much more to say and energy to put out into the world." Artwork, tracklist, and lyric video for lead single "Be One To No One" below.

Tracklist

Acushnet Avenue At Night

The Enigma

GIMMETHESHAKES

...And Big Nasty Was Its Name-O

Yo Canada

Figure Eights In My Head

I'm Gonna Work it Out

Apocalypse Porn

Be One To No One

Lose Your Delusion

Downtown Start II

A Wilhelm Scream -- 2022 Tour Dates

JUNE

02 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop

03 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary

04 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge

05 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St. Entry

07 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre

09 — Edmonton, AB — The Buckingham

10 — Calgary, AB — Dicken’s

11 — Vancouver, BC — Wise Hall

12 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

13 — Tacoma, WA — Airport Tavern

14 — Portland, OR — Star Theatre

16 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill

17 — Los Angeles, CA — Roxy

18 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

19 — San Diego, CA — Casbah

21 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge

23 — Denver, CO — Bluebird

25 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

26 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

28 — New Orleans, LA — Santos

30 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar

JULY

01 — West Palm Beach, FL — Respectable Street

02 — Jacksonville, FL — 1904 Music Hall

03 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade