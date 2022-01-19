A Wilhelm Scream announce 2022 North American tour
Massachusetts melodic punk vets A Wilhelm Scream are gearing up for their first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion (due 4/14 via Creator-Destructor Records), and they'll support the LP on a lengthy North American tour this June and July. It stops in Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, LA, Denver, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more (no NYC). All dates are listed below.
"This is our most unapologetically earnest album to date," says guitarist/backing vocalist Trevor Reilly. "It's our fifth full-length record and it feels like our first in that we feel we have so much more to say and energy to put out into the world." Artwork, tracklist, and lyric video for lead single "Be One To No One" below.
Tracklist
Acushnet Avenue At Night
The Enigma
GIMMETHESHAKES
...And Big Nasty Was Its Name-O
Yo Canada
Figure Eights In My Head
I'm Gonna Work it Out
Apocalypse Porn
Be One To No One
Lose Your Delusion
Downtown Start II
A Wilhelm Scream -- 2022 Tour Dates
JUNE
02 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop
03 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary
04 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge
05 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St. Entry
07 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre
09 — Edmonton, AB — The Buckingham
10 — Calgary, AB — Dicken’s
11 — Vancouver, BC — Wise Hall
12 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon
13 — Tacoma, WA — Airport Tavern
14 — Portland, OR — Star Theatre
16 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill
17 — Los Angeles, CA — Roxy
18 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room
19 — San Diego, CA — Casbah
21 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge
23 — Denver, CO — Bluebird
25 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada
26 — Austin, TX — Mohawk
28 — New Orleans, LA — Santos
30 — Tampa, FL — Crowbar
JULY
01 — West Palm Beach, FL — Respectable Street
02 — Jacksonville, FL — 1904 Music Hall
03 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade