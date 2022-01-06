A Wilhelm Scream release first new song in 9 years, “Be One To No One”

Massachusetts melodic punk/hardcore vets A Wilhelm Scream are back with their first new song in nine years, "Be One To No One." "This song, like most journeys, can’t be fully appreciated until you’ve come to the end," said vocalist Nuno Pereira. "Only then do you truly get a chance to unpack all of the ups and downs you’ve survived along the way. Enjoy the ride my friends, thrive and never give up." It's a ripper that finds this band in fine form, and it's getting us very excited to hear more new music from A Wilhelm Scream, which is coming "throughout 2022," according to a press release. Listen below.