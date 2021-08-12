Watch A Will Away’s video for new song “Spittin’ Chiclets”

Following an album and several EPs for Triple Crown Records, Connecticut emo band A Will Away signed to Rude Records and recently put out the power-poppy single "Re-Up." We're now premiering a second new single, "Spittin' Chiclets." This one's a little slower, heavier, and more melodramatic than the previous single, and the band says it's "about slowly but surely becoming paranoid and reclusive. Anxiously paralyzed into inaction, you hold up indoors and ruminate on every bad thing that has ever happened or will happen as a result of you leaving your comfort zone." Listen and watch the Brent Campanelli-directed video below.

And here's the "Re-Up" video: