Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ finally on streaming services, more albums coming soon

After being kept off streaming services for years, Aaliyah's catalog is finally in the process of getting added to all major platforms. Her classic 1996 sophomore album One in a Million is on Spotify, Apple Music, and more now. Largely produced by Timbaland and co-written by Missy Elliott, the album helped put both of them on the map and it remains a timeless record today. Other guests include Slick Rick and Treach. Listen to it below.

One in a Million will be followed by the 2000 Romeo Must Die soundtrack (featuring such Aaliyah classics as "Try Again" and "I Don't Wanna") hitting streaming on September 3, her 2001 self-titled (and final) album hitting streaming on September 10, and the posthumous compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah on October 8. Stay tuned.

--