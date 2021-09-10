Aaliyah’s s/t album and other classics now streaming

As mentioned, Aaliyah's catalog is finally in the process of coming to streaming services. 1996's classic One In A Million was recently added, and today brings her 2001 self-titled (and final) album. The entire Romeo Must Die soundtrack (including such Aaliyah classics as "Try Again" and "I Don't Wanna") hit streaming last week too. Stream her s/t LP and that soundtrack below.

Her posthumous compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah are scheduled to hit streaming on October 8.

