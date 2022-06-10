A$AP Ferg replacing Lil Wayne (who was replacing Migos) at Governors Ball

The 2022 edition of Governors Ball is underway as we speak at Citi Field in NYC, and there's been a last-minute lineup change. Lil Wayne, who was just added to the schedule earlier this week to replace Migos, can no longer make it "due to flight disruptions," Governors Ball says. A$AP Ferg will perform instead. See today's updated schedule below.

Lil Wayne didn't show for another NYC festival, Panorama, in 2018, because of "weather conditions" delaying his flight. He was a stand-in that time, too, replacing Cardi B, who cancelled dates because of her pregnancy. Third time will be a charm, we're sure.

As for Governors Ball, it's streaming live on Twitch.