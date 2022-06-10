A$AP Ferg replacing Lil Wayne (who was replacing Migos) at Governors Ball

photo by Stephen Han

The 2022 edition of Governors Ball is underway as we speak at Citi Field in NYC, and there's been a last-minute lineup change. Lil Wayne, who was just added to the schedule earlier this week to replace Migos, can no longer make it "due to flight disruptions," Governors Ball says. A$AP Ferg will perform instead. See today's updated schedule below.

Lil Wayne didn't show for another NYC festival, Panorama, in 2018, because of "weather conditions" delaying his flight. He was a stand-in that time, too, replacing Cardi B, who cancelled dates because of her pregnancy. Third time will be a charm, we're sure.

As for Governors Ball, it's streaming live on Twitch.

