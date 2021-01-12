A$AP Mob go virtual for Yams Day 2021 (watch the trailer)

Yams Day, A$AP Mob's annual guest-filled tribute concert in honor of the late A$AP Yams, is going virtual this year thanks to the pandemic. The 2021 edition goes down January 18, and while details haven't been announced they're here to get you hyped with the trailer, which features an appearance from viral sensation BKTidalWave, and plenty of Rocky-on-the-street pedestrian interviews. There's also mention of Yammys instead of Grammys (including a DOOM tribute), Spider-Man and more.

The Yams Day shows are usually pretty star-studded: The 2020 edition featured Tyler. The Creator, Maxo Kream, Young Ma, and more, and the Yams Day 2014 featured Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and more. Who knows who will show up for this one. Mark your calendars.

Watch the Yams Day 2021 trailer below.

Check out pictures from Yams Day 2020: