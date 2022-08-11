A$AP Relli comes forward as A$AP Rocky shooting victim, filing civil lawsuit

A$AP Rocky was arrested in April over a shooting that was alleged to have taken place in November of 2021 in Los Angeles. A victim had not been named at the time, but Rolling Stone reports that Terell Ephron, aka former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, has come forward, and plans to file a civil suit against Rocky.

According to a statement provided to Rolling Stone by Ephron's attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, Ephron had been led to a location near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave "to discuss a disagreement" between he and Rocky. The statement continues, "Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

The statement also claims that surveillance cameras in the area recorded the entire incident.

Rocky has not publicly addressed the alleged shooting, and his lawyer, Alan Jackson, did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.