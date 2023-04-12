A$AP Rocky, De La Soul & more added to Something in the Water 2023, livestream announced

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water returns to Virginia Beach for its 2023 edition on April 28-30, and after announcing the lineup back in March, they've made some additions. Some of the "phriends" who will be performing with Pharrell have been revealed, including A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A.. There are more special guests still TBA; stay tuned.

Also added to the lineup are Jonas Brothers, Third Eye Blind, and Arcade Fire. It's Arcade Fire's first US festival booking of the year after frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people in 2022. Butler has denied the allegations.

Along with the lineup additions, Something in the Water also announced that the festival will stream live via Pharrell's YouTube channel.

This year's lineup also features Grace Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Wu-Tang Clan, Clipse, Wet Leg, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, 100 gecs, Aminé, BadBadNotGood, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, Ayra Starr, and more. See the updated lineup below.