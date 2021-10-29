A$AP Rocky & Ferg release new songs; ‘Live.Love.A$AP’ now on streaming

A$AP Rocky's debut mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, turns 10 on Sunday (10/31), and to celebrate it's now been made available on streaming services for the first time. "Kissin' Pink" and "Out of this World" are both missing from the streaming tracklist, but a new song, "Sandman," has been added. Like many other tracks on LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, it was produced by Clams Casino, along with a more recent regular Rocky collaborator, Kelvin Krash. Stream the mixtape, "Sandman" included, below.

Meanwhile, Rocky's fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Ferg (who is apparently just going as "Ferg" now) just signed to Roc Nation management and shared a new song of his own, "Green Juice," which was produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) and also features Pharrell sing-rapping on the track. Watch the video below.

Ferg is playing Rolling Loud NYC on Saturday (10/30), and Rocky recently headlined Saturday at another NYC festival, Governors Ball. See pictures from his set below.

