A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to felony assault charges

After Terell Ephron, aka former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, came forward as the victim of allegedly being shot by A$AP Rocky in November of 2021, A$AP Rocky was formally charged with two counts of assault with a firearm. Rolling Stone and TMZ report that Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday (8/17). His next court date is scheduled for November 2.

Rocky is currently scheduled to headline on Saturday, 9/24 at Rolling Loud NYC, and while he is currently free on a $550,000 bond, Rolling Stone reports that when asked by Rocky's lawyer Sara L. Caplan if he would be allowed to travel for work, Judge Victoria Wilson said he should "clear dates" with the court first.

Rocky was first arrested in April over the shooting.

In an earlier statement to Rolling Stone, Ephron says he was led to a Los Angeles location by Rocky to "discuss a disagreement," but "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Ephron is also filing a civil suit against Rocky over the alleged incident.