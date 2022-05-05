A$AP Rocky shares new song “D.M.B.” (new album ‘ALL $MILES’ on the way?)

A$AP Rocky hasn't released an album since 2018's polarizing Testing, but lately he's been doing some collaborations that hearken back to his earlier sound, and now he's rumored to be releasing a new album called ALL $MILES soon. Not much concrete info on that, but he did just release the new single "D.M.B." (which stands for "dat$ mah b!*$h," not "Dave Matthews Band"), which Rocky produced with D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, and Hector Delgado, and which comes with a video featuring Rocky's girlfriend Rihanna (who is pregnant with their child). It sounds a lot more like classic A$AP Rocky than Testing did, but it also sounds fresh and new. It's a promising taste and you can check it out below.