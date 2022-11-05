Aaron Carter dead at 34

Aaron Carter died on Saturday (11/5) at the age of 34, sources confirmed to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told TMZ that Carter was found in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, CA, and law enforcement sources told the site that they received a 911 call about a man drowning in the tub at 11 AM on Saturday.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Aaron was born in 1987 in Tampa, FL, and got his start in music opening for Backstreet Boys in 1997. He went on to release his self-titled debut album in December of that year, and later released Aaron's Party (Come Get It) in 2000, Oh Aaron in 2001, Another Earthquake in 2002, and LØVË in 2018.

Aaron also appeared on reality shows, including House of Carters, Dancing With the Stars, and Rachael vs. Guy, and appeared on Broadway in Dr. Seuss music Seussical.

Representatives for Aaron and Nick did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter's requests for comment.

Rest in peace, Aaron.