Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties announce US & UK tour

The Wonder Years vocalist Dan Campbell is taking his folkier side project Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties on tour this spring. He's announced a full band run, with UK dates in May and US dates in June and July. US shows include Detroit, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at June 30 at Le Poisson Rouge, and tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of the new dates, they also play Asbury Park's House of Independents on April 29 with Koji and Zack West, which is sold out.

The last Aaron West LP was 2019's Routing Maintenance. Stream that below.

AARON WEST & THE ROARING TWENTIES: 2022 TOUR

Fri, APR 29 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Mon, MAY 23 Exchange Bristol, United Kingdom

Tue, MAY 24 The Loft Southampton, United Kingdom

Wed, MAY 25 The Garage London, United Kingdom

Thu, MAY 26 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom

Sat, MAY 28 The Key Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Sun, MAY 29 Club Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Mon, MAY 30 St Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 24 Mahalls Cleveland, OH

Sat, JUN 25 The Shelter Detroit, MI

Sun, JUN 26 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Tue, JUN 28 Rec Room Buffalo Corners, NY

Wed, JUN 29 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA

Thu, JUN 30 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Fri, JUL 1 Ottobar Baltimore, MD

Sat, JUL 2 Tla Philadelphia, PA