Ab-Soul announces new album ‘Herbert,’ shares “Gang’Nem”

Ab-Soul has announced a new album, Herbert, due December 16 via Top Dawg Entertainment. The album marks a new direction for Ab-Soul, born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV. Per press release, "Herbert is a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Stevens completed the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose."

Herbert features already-released single "Do Better," as well as today's release, "Gang'Nem," produced by Sounwave and featuring a verse by Fre$h. The "Gang'Nem" music video pays tribute to Ab-Soul's hometown of Carson, CA, and LA street culture. His flow is crystal clear over a mellow chopped-and-screwed sample. Watch "Gang'Nem" and "Do Better" below.