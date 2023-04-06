Ab-Soul announces tour; Reason shares new song
Ab-Soul has announced "The Intelligent Movement Tour" kicks off this summer, supporting his late 2022 album Herbert. The tour begins in Toronto, and includes stops in Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10am.
Ab-Soul's tour comes to NYC on June 28 at Racket (the new venue in the former Highline Ballroom space). All dates below.
Since releasing Herbert, Ab-Soul has appeared on new singles by his TDE labelmates Ray Vaughn and Zacari, and you can check out both of those below. In related news, TDE's Reason just dropped his new single "At It Again" and revealed plans for a new album. Check that out below too.
Ab-Soul -- 2023 Tour Dates
APR 20 EDMONTON, AB UNION HALL
JUNE 2 TORONTO, ON ADELAIDE HALL
JUNE 4 DETROIT, MI SHELTER
JUNE 5 CHICAGO, MI LINCOLN HALL
JUNE 7 DENVER, CO CERVANTES OTHERSIDE
JUNE 9 SALT LAKE CITY, UT HIVE FESTIVAL
JUNE 11 SEATTLE, WA NEUMOS
JUNE 12 PORTLAND, OR HAWTHORNE THEATRE
JUNE 15 OAKLAND, CA NEW PARISH
JUNE 18 LOS ANGELES, CA ROXY
JUNE 20 PHOENIX, AZ CRESCENT BALL ROOM
JUNE 22 DALLAS, TX STUDIO AT THE FACTORY
JUNE 23 HOUSTON, TX HOUSE OF BLUES
JUNE 25 ATLANTA, GA THE LOFT
JUNE 27 PHILADELPHIA, PA FOUNDRY
JUNE 28 NEW YORK, NEW YORK RACKET
JUNE 29 WASHINGTON, DC UNION STAGE
JUNE 30 BOSTON, MA BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL