Ab-Soul announces tour; Reason shares new song

Ab-Soul has announced "The Intelligent Movement Tour" kicks off this summer, supporting his late 2022 album Herbert. The tour begins in Toronto, and includes stops in Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10am.

Ab-Soul's tour comes to NYC on June 28 at Racket (the new venue in the former Highline Ballroom space). All dates below.

Since releasing Herbert, Ab-Soul has appeared on new singles by his TDE labelmates Ray Vaughn and Zacari, and you can check out both of those below. In related news, TDE's Reason just dropped his new single "At It Again" and revealed plans for a new album. Check that out below too.

Ab-Soul -- 2023 Tour Dates

APR 20 EDMONTON, AB UNION HALL

JUNE 2 TORONTO, ON ADELAIDE HALL

JUNE 4 DETROIT, MI SHELTER

JUNE 5 CHICAGO, MI LINCOLN HALL

JUNE 7 DENVER, CO CERVANTES OTHERSIDE

JUNE 9 SALT LAKE CITY, UT HIVE FESTIVAL

JUNE 11 SEATTLE, WA NEUMOS

JUNE 12 PORTLAND, OR HAWTHORNE THEATRE

JUNE 15 OAKLAND, CA NEW PARISH

JUNE 18 LOS ANGELES, CA ROXY

JUNE 20 PHOENIX, AZ CRESCENT BALL ROOM

JUNE 22 DALLAS, TX STUDIO AT THE FACTORY

JUNE 23 HOUSTON, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

JUNE 25 ATLANTA, GA THE LOFT

JUNE 27 PHILADELPHIA, PA FOUNDRY

JUNE 28 NEW YORK, NEW YORK RACKET

JUNE 29 WASHINGTON, DC UNION STAGE

JUNE 30 BOSTON, MA BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL