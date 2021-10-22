ABBA share new single “Just a Notion” that dates from 1978

Swedish pop icons ABBA are back and will release Voyage, their first album in 40 years, on November 5. They've just shared the album's third single, "Just a Notion," which has a long history with the band. You can watch the lyric video below.

“Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right," says Björn Ulvaeus. "That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

Björn continues, “Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

Speaking of, ABBA Voyage, the live concert experience that features a live backing band with CGI virtual versions of the '70s era band, opens in London on December 4 and tickets go on sale November 3 at 10 AM GMT.