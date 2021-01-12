Abbey Road Studios documentary directed by Mary McCartney in the works

Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney, has been announced as the director of a brand new feature-length documentary on the iconic Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles made most of their albums.

If These Walls Could Sing is produced by John Battsek (One Day In September, Searching For Sugar Man) for Mercury Studios and should offer a unique perspective on the studio. "Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road," Mary said in a statement. "I've long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn't be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality."

The film marks the first time that Abbey Road has opened its doors for a full-length documentary and promises "unparalleled access" to the studio, along with an expected star-studded array of interview subjects, and a great soundtrack. It will be the centerpiece of the recording studios' 90th-anniversary celebration which begins in November. Stay tuned.

For those who need more of the Fab Four in recording studios, Peter Jackson's anticipated documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which was made from 60 hours of unused footage shot for Let it Be, will be out in August.