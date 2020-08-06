Abbi Jacobson’s ‘A League of Their Own’ series picked up by Amazon

A television series adaptation of Penny Marshall's hit 1992 comedy A League of Their Own, co-created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), has been picked for a full season order up by Amazon Studios. According to the press release, this new League will evoke the original film "while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," write Jacobson and Graham. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

The A League of Their Own series will also star Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field in recurring roles.

No word yet on when the series will debut. Stay tuned.