AC/DC release 30 seconds of new song “Shot In The Dark”

AC/DC are officially back with the lineup of vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, and guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, and they've almost definitely got a new album that's maybe called PWR UP on the way. While we remain at the edge of our seats to learn more, the band just released "#PWRUP Teaser 1," which features 30 seconds of a new song called "Shot in the Dark." It sounds like AC/DC still know how to sound exactly like AC/DC -- not that that's a bad thing -- and going by the phrase "teaser 1," this may mean more teasers are on the way before we hear the full thing. Stay tuned and listen to 30 seconds of a new AC/DC song below...

--