AC/DC release new song, detail album, pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen

AC/DC have officially released their first song in six years -- with surviving Back In Black-era members Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams, plus Angus and the late Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young -- "Shot In The Dark." As the teaser hinted, and as Angus himself promised, it sounds like classic AC/DC, and that's not a bad thing at all at this point in their career. If anything, it's kind of impressive how refreshing and convincing AC/DC can still sound. Listen below.

The band have also finally revealed the details of their new album Power Up. It comes out November 13 via Columbia. Various pre-order options and accompanying merch are on sale now, including a limited edition deluxe package that comes with a light-up speaker box that plays "Shot In The Dark." Artwork and tracklist below.

AC/DC previously revealed that every song on the album includes portions written by Malcolm Young before he passed. "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," said Angus. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."

Angus was also one of many musicians to pay tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen yesterday, writing, "Eddie was a guitar wonder, his playing pure wizardry. To the world of music he was a special gift. To those of us fortunate enough to have meet him, a very special person. He leaves a big hole in a lot of hearts. To the Van Halen family my heartfelt sympathies.

Tracklist

01 Realize

02 Rejection

03 Shot In The Dark

04 Through The Mists Of Time

05 Kick You When You’re Down

06 Witch’s Spell

07 Demon Fire

08 Wild Reputation

09 No Man’s Land

10 Systems Down

11 Money Shot

12 Code Red

