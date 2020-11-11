AC/DC release new song “Realize”; new album out this week

AC/DC's first album in six years (and first since all surviving Back In Black era members reunited), Power Up, comes out this Friday (11/13). While you wait for the full thing, they've just released the second single, and like lead single "Shot In The Dark," it sounds like a trip back to 1980. It's AC/DC doing what they do best, and it's no small feat that they're still this good at it. Listen below.

"This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," Angus said about the new album, which features co-writing by Malcolm on every song. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."

