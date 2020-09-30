AC/DC reunion confirmed, something called ‘PWR UP’ coming soon

The rumors are officially confirmed: AC/DC have reunited the lineup of vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, and guitarists Angus and Stevie Young. They're also teasing something called PWR UP. (New album title??) That's their new promo photo above, and you can sign up for a mailing list at pwrup.acdc.com.

Previously, photos were leaked that appeared to show this lineup of AC/DC doing a video shoot. Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, who's a close friend of the band, recently told ABC News that AC/DC have a new album done. "What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time,'" he said.

Watch AC/DC perform "Highway to Hell" in 2009:

