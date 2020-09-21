AC/DC reunion with Brian Johnson & Phil Rudd confirmed?

The rumor mill has been churning for a while now that longtime AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson (who was replaced by Axl Rose in 2016) and longtime drummer Phil Rudd would be returning to the band for new music and (hopefully, eventually) touring, and it looks like we may be one step closer to this rumor becoming a reality. As Blabbermouth points out, a Brazilian AC/DC fansite noticed that AC/DC updated their official website with new photos of Brian, Phil, bassist Cliff Williams and guitarists Angus and Stevie Young together, in what appears to be a new video shoot. The photos, which were presumably posted by accident, were quickly taken down but the fansite posted screenshots, which you can see below.

The fan site claims that the photos were taken earlier this year in the Netherlands, and this news comes after AC/DC's close friend Dee Snider of Twisted Sister told ABC News that AC/DC had a new album recorded that's been delayed by COVID-19.

"This is gonna be a miracle of technology," Dee said. "What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"

AC/DC's last album was 2014's Rock or Bust. Stay tuned to find out more, and meanwhile check out those new pics below...

--