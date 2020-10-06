AC/DC talk new album: “it’s a tribute for Malcolm like Back In Black was to Bon Scott”

UPDATE: New song officially released and album officially announced.

Following tons of teasers and rumors, AC/DC are releasing their first new single in six years, "Shot In The Dark," tonight at midnight Eastern (10/7), and while you wait for that, the band have shed more light on the new album in an interview with Rolling Stone.

They've finally, officially confirmed that it's called Power Up, and they've confirmed not only that the late Malcolm Young has writing credits (as the band's longtime engineer Mike Fraser recently revealed), but that every song is credited to Angus and Malcolm Young. "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," said Angus. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."

Angus also revealed that a lot of the songwriting ideas on this album date back to the writing period for 2008's Black Ice. "There was a lot of great song ideas from that time," he said. "At that time [Malcolm] said to me, ‘We’ll leave these songs for now. If we keep going, we’ll be overboard. We’ll get them on the next one.’ That always stuck with me. When I went through and listened to them, I said, ‘If I do anything in my life, I have to get these tracks down and get these tracks out."

Angus said Malcolm's presence always loomed over his own songwriting too. "Even when I sit at home and pick up my guitar and start playing, the first thing that enters my head is, ‘I think Mal will like this riff I’m playing,'" he said. "That’s how I judge lot of stuff."

"Malcolm was always there," Brian added. "As Angus would say, the band was his idea. Everything in it ran through him. He was always there in your minds or just your thoughts. I still see him in my own way. I still think about him. And then in the studio when we’re doing it, you have to be careful when you look around because he seems to be there."

"AC/DC without Mal isn’t AC/DC," added bassist Cliff Williams. "He’s just there somehow. He’s always here."

Rolling Stone says that all 12 songs on the album stick to the formula AC/DC have had from the start, and speaking about the imminent lead single "Shot In The Dark," Angus added, "It’s got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good AC/DC rock & roll chant. The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip [of alcohol] in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad when the record company heard it [that] they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear."

In the interview, they also discuss vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd's departures, Brian being replaced by Axl Rose, and the eventual reunion. Cliff said, "It was like the old band back together. It was not like starting over again, but as close to the band that’s been together for 40-plus years as we can possibly make it."

They also add that they hope to tour when it's safe again, so fingers crossed that that happens. You can read the full interview at Rolling Stone, and stay tuned for "Shot In The Dark" to drop at midnight.

