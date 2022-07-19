Acephalix announce new album ‘Theothanatology,’ share “Abyssal”

San Francisco death metal/crust punk fusionists Acephalix have announced their first album in five years, Theothanatology, due September 30 via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order), and lead single "Abyssal" is as nasty as it is flat-out fun. If you like ass-kicking heavy rock songs of any variety, don't miss out on this one.

Theothanatology will be the band's first album as a quintet since their 2010 debut LP Aporia. Their current line up is vocalist Daniel Butler (Vastum), drummer David Benson (Lawless, Said Sara), bassist Erika Osterhout (Chthonic Deity, Scolex), and guitarists Adam Camara (Ensepulcher, Battleshök) and Adam Walker (Kata Sarka, ex-Fog, ex-Graves Of The Endless Fall). The album was made with producer Greg Wilkinson.

Tracklist

1. Theothanatologist

2. Godheads

3. Abyssal

4. Postmortem Punishment

5. Innards of Divinity

6. Pristine Scum

7. Defecated Spirit

8. Atheonomist