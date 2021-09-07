Acid Dad & Greenway Records launch GoFundMe after Ida flooding destroys shared space

Hurricane Ida brought nearly eight inches of rain to NYC last week, flooding streets, homes and businesses. Among those were the offices and studio of label Greenway Records, a space that was shared by bands Acid Dad and Programmique. As you can see in the picture above and a video below, they lost just about everything.

While they were insured, their losses are likely to exceed the settlement, and Greenway Records is looking to relocate to somewhere on higher ground. Also, the timing couldn't have been worse for Acid Dad, who are getting ready to go out on tour for the first time since the pandemic hit. They've launched a GoFundMe to help recoup their losses. Greenway founder Harry Portnoy wrote this in an update:

Aside from the monetary losses from thousands of unopened Greenway vinyl and merch, our vintage recording console, 20 guitars + amps, pedals galore and all the Acid Dad merch we had for our upcoming tour, the combined lifelong collections of 8 audiophile/gearhead collectors and artists is priceless and unfortunately has been lost. It’s funny (dark, twisted humor) that you pay every month for insurance but when something like this happens, the insurance company does everything in their power not to help you out. We’re currently battling them and they’ve made it clear that we likely won’t be getting much, if anything, from them. But after going through something like this, at the end of the day it’s all material stuff and we’re so grateful no one was hurt, no lives were lost, we’re a little worse for wear but coming back stronger than ever thanks to you. Your generosity has kept us going and we can’t even express how much it means to us. Maybe we’ll write a song about it one day. Until then, THANK YOU for the check ins, the offers to help, the donations and the positive thoughts. We love you!

You can donate to the Acid Dad & Greenway Studio Flooding Fund, which has already raised $19k of its $25k goal. "Any help is appreciated," they write. "We know it's been a rough year and a half for everyone."

Acid Dad released Take it From the Dead back in July via Greenway/The Reverberation Appreciation Society and you can listen to that below. Their tour includes a few Pacific Northwest shows with Meatbodies before hooking up with Frankie & The Witch Fingers. The latter includes an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on October 16 (tickets). Their tour wraps up at Levitation fest in Austin -- all dates are listed below.

Acid Dad - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri, SEP 17 - Lose Yr Mind Fest 2021 - Portland, OR

Sun, SEP 19 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA w/ Meatbodies

Mon, SEP 20 - Karate Church - Bellingham, WA w/ Meatbodies

Tue, OCT 5 - Bug Jar - Rochester, NY

Wed, OCT 6 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

Thu, OCT 7 - Square Cat Vinyl - Indianapolis, IN w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Fri, OCT 8 - The Brass Rail - Fort Wayne, IN w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Sat, OCT 9 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Sun, OCT 10 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Tue, OCT 12 - Third Man Records Cass Corridor - Detroit, MI w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Wed, OCT 13 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Thu, OCT 14 - Spirit Lodge - Pittsburgh, PA w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Fri, OCT 15 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Sat, OCT 16 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Mon, OCT 18 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Tue, OCT 19 - Fuzzy Cactus - Richmond, VA w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Wed, OCT 20 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Sat, OCT 23 - Intuition Ale Works - Jacksonville, FL w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Sun, OCT 24 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL w/ Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Wed, OCT 27 - Levitation Festival 2021 - Austin, TX

Sat, OCT 30 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX