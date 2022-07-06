Acid Klaus (mem Moonlandingz) preps guest-filled debut LP, shares “Nightclub Marilyn”

Acid Klaus is the new collaborative solo project from Sheffield electronic artist Adrian Flanagan, who you may know from The Moonlandingz, International Teachers of Pop or Eccentronic Research Council. (He was also briefly in The Fall.) The debut Acid Klaus album is titled Step On My Travelator: The Imagined Career Trajectory of Superstar DJ & Dance-Pop Producer, Melvin Harris and will be out November 18 via Yard Act's ZEN F.C. label. With help from ERC bandmate (and All Seeing I cofounder) Dean Honer, the album features collaborations with Richard Hawley, actress Maxine Peake, Charlotte Kemp Muhl (Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, Uni), Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor, and more.

As the title suggests, it's also a concept album: “Conceptually and with great style and panache there is a sub-story that plays out via the imagined career trajectory of fictional musician and DJ, Melvin Harris," he says. "In many ways, I am Melvin where unwavering creativity and ambition, mental illness, and a persuasive addictive personality merge heartedly with the R&R (Rave & Roll) dream. A dream-cum-nightmare that is perpetuated and encouraged by an industry that reaps the benefits and feasts on the clotted blood of its fallen and broken troubadours and almost always – like an age-old cautionary tale – ends in cliche."

The album includes previously released "Party Sized Day Away" featuring Maria Uzor, and he's just released new single "Nightclub Marylin," featuring musician and fashion designer Lieselot Elzinga, that Flanagan calls the centerpiece of the record. “The album version of the single is an eight-and-a-half minute epic called 'The Three Rooms of Nightclub Marilyn' where our hero Melvin, after finishing a DJ set in a club (and whilst suffering a full work/narcotic-induced breakdown), hears three completely different versions of his song in the three rooms of Nightclub Marilyn.” Watch the video for that below.

Acid Klaus has UK live dates coming up, including a few opening for Yard Act. Those are listed below.

1. Step On My Travelator

2. Party Sized Away Day (ft. Maria Uzor)

3. Bethlehem or Bust (feat. Cat Rin)

4. Blow Your Speakers (feat. Soft Focus)

5. Crashing Cars in Ibiza (feat Maria Uzor)

6. Bad Club Bad Drugs Bad People

7. Elevate (feat. Charlotte Kemp Muhl)

8. The Three Rooms of Nightclub Marilyn (feat Lieselot Elzinga)

9. I Used to be a DJ in a Club (But Now I'm Just a DJ in My Bedroom)

10. My Hats On Fire (feat. Hannah Hu and Richard Hawley)

11. Eulogy to a Quiet Life (feat. Maxine Peake)

Acid Klaus - 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 22 | Standon Calling

Nov 18 | Yellow Arch, Sheffield (Album Launch Party)

Nov 19 | Night & Day, Manchester

Nov 21 | The Lexington, London

Nov 22 | Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow (w/ Yard Act)

Nov 23 | NUSU, Newcastle (w/ Yard Act)

Nov 24 | Academy, Leeds (w/ Yard Act)

Jan 06 | Rockaway Beach Festival