ACL Fest 2020 streaming schedule (watch here)

As mentioned, ACL Fest is holding a virtual edition in lieu of an in-person festival this weekend (Friday, October 9 - Sunday, October 11), streaming previous years' sets from Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Phish, Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, LCD Soundsystem, Billie Eilish, Queens of the Stone Age, The xx, St. Vincent, Spoon, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sylvan Esso, Phoenix, Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr. and more. Find each day's schedule, and watch, below.

FRIDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

8:05pm Durand Jones & The Indications (2018)

8:45pm Mélat presented by Austin Parks Foundation

8:50pm Paul Cauthen sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

9:10pm Commitment to Community: Salesforce’s Make Change

9:30pm Spoon (2017)

9:50pm Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (2016)

10:10pm Texas Monthly Presents: On The Road Again

10:15pm Willie Nelson (2016)

11:20pm Twenty One Pilots (2015)

11:50pm Billie Eilish (2019)

SATURDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

8:05pm Sylvan Esso (2018)

8:20pm ZHU (2017)

8:50pm Phoenix (2018)

9:05pm Education: Salesforce’s Make Change

9:20pm Otis The Destroyer presented by Austin Parks Foundation

9:25pm Black Pumas sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

10:15pm Juanes

10:50pm St. Vincent (2018)

11:10pm LCD Soundsystem (2010)

11:30pm Radiohead (2016)

12:30am Queens of the Stone Age (2013)

SUNDAY (ALL TIMES IN ET):

7:05pm Alabama Shakes (2015)

7:20pm String Cheese Incident (2003)

7:50pm Los Coast presented by Austin Parks Foundation

8:00pm Mobley sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

8:55pm Jackie Vinson presented by Austin Parks Foundation

9:00pm Gary Clark Jr. (2019)

9:30pm Paul McCartney (2018)

10:15pm The xx (2017)

10:45pm My Morning Jacket (2011)

11:20pm Phish (2010)