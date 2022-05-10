ACL Fest 2022 lineup (Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, Lil Nas X, more)

ACL Fest is returning for its 2022 edition over two weekends, on October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Austin's Zilker Park, and this year's lineup has been revealed, with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X

The lineup also includes Jazmine Sullivan, The War on Drugs, Japanese Breakfast, Spoon, Diplo, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Goose, Sofi Tukker, The Marías, Bia, Arlo Parks, PinkPantheress, Robert Glasper, Samia, Magdalena Bay, Genesis Owusu, Dehd, Lido Pimienta, and more, as well as artists only performing on one weekend, including James Blake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Manchester Orchestra, Muna, Kevin Morby, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins and more on weekend one, and Phoenix, Princess Nokia, The Front Bottoms, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Teezo Touchdown, Glaive, Ibeyi, Sloppy Jane and more on weekend two. See the lineup in full below.

ACL Fest tickets are on sale today (5/10) at 12 PM CT.