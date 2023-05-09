ACL Fest 2023 lineup: Kendrick, Foo Fighters, The 1975, YYYs, Lil Yachty, Death Grips, &#038; more

ACL Fest 2023 lineup: Kendrick, Foo Fighters, The 1975, YYYs, Lil Yachty, Death Grips, & more

photo by Corwin Wickersham

Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Austin's Zilker Park from October 6-8 and October 13-15, and the 2023 lineup has now been announced. The headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Shania Twain (weekend one only), and The 1975 (weekend two only).

Also on the ACL bill this year is Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, The Mars Volta (weekend one), Tove Lo, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, M83 (weekend two), Rina Sawayama, GloRilla, Little Simz, Tegan & Sara (weekend two), The Breeders, The Walkmen (weekend one), Amaarae, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware, Tanya Tucker, Ethel Cain (weekend two), Yves Tumor, Sudan Archives (weekend two), Charlotte Adigéry, Yaya Bey (weekend one), BigXthaPlug (weekend one), and much more. Full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale today (5/9) at noon Central (1 PM Eastern).

loading...
Filed Under: 2023 Music Festival Lineups, ACL, ACL Fest, ACL Festival, ACL Music Festival, Alanis Morissette, Amaarae, Austin City Limits, Austin City Limits Music Festival, BigXthaPlug, charlotte adigery, Death Grips, Ethel Cain, Foo Fighters, Glorilla, Hozier, Jessie Ware, Kali Uchis, Kendrick Lamar, lil yachty, Little Simz, M83, morgan wade, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, Portugal the Man, Rina Sawayama, Shania Twain, Sudan Archives, Tanya Tucker, Tegan and Sara, The 1975, The Breeders, The Lumineers, The Mars Volta, The Walkmen, Tove Lo, Yaya Bey, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yves Tumor
Categories: Electronic Dance Music News, Hip Hop news, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan