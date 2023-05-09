ACL Fest 2023 lineup: Kendrick, Foo Fighters, The 1975, YYYs, Lil Yachty, Death Grips, & more

Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Austin's Zilker Park from October 6-8 and October 13-15, and the 2023 lineup has now been announced. The headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Shania Twain (weekend one only), and The 1975 (weekend two only).

Also on the ACL bill this year is Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, The Mars Volta (weekend one), Tove Lo, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, M83 (weekend two), Rina Sawayama, GloRilla, Little Simz, Tegan & Sara (weekend two), The Breeders, The Walkmen (weekend one), Amaarae, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware, Tanya Tucker, Ethel Cain (weekend two), Yves Tumor, Sudan Archives (weekend two), Charlotte Adigéry, Yaya Bey (weekend one), BigXthaPlug (weekend one), and much more. Full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale today (5/9) at noon Central (1 PM Eastern).